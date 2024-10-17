News

Military Cooperation agreement between Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire concluded

AkufoScreenshot 2024 10 17 110104.png Future agreements, including energy resource development, are still under negotiation

Thu, 17 Oct 2024 Source: 3news

From October 8-11, 2024, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of Ghana attended the inaugural Summit of the Strategic Partnership Agreement with Cote d'Ivoire, hosted by President Alassane Ouattara in Abidjan.

The summit focused on critical areas including defense, security, the cocoa and cashew economy, and regional affairs. Additional topics covered cooperation in agriculture, energy, trade, and environmental policies.

Ministers from both nations co-chaired meetings, finalizing agreements on customs assistance, agricultural cooperation, and military collaboration.

Future agreements, including energy resource development, are still under negotiation. Discussions also highlighted the push for adopting the common West African currency, the Eco.

Read full article

Source: 3news