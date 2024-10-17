Military Cooperation agreement between Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire concluded

Future agreements, including energy resource development, are still under negotiation

Source: 3news

From October 8-11, 2024, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of Ghana attended the inaugural Summit of the Strategic Partnership Agreement with Cote d'Ivoire, hosted by President Alassane Ouattara in Abidjan.

The summit focused on critical areas including defense, security, the cocoa and cashew economy, and regional affairs. Additional topics covered cooperation in agriculture, energy, trade, and environmental policies.



Ministers from both nations co-chaired meetings, finalizing agreements on customs assistance, agricultural cooperation, and military collaboration.

Future agreements, including energy resource development, are still under negotiation. Discussions also highlighted the push for adopting the common West African currency, the Eco.



