Military keeps senior retired officers beyond mandatory age limit

The Herald reports that a troubling situation in the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has led to retired senior officers remaining in active service despite reaching the mandatory retirement age of 60.

This has sparked concerns among lower-rank officers who are quickly processed for retirement.



Currently, three Brigadier Generals, including Brigadier General Berimah Brako Owusu and Brigadier General Samuel Yeboah Asare, have surpassed their retirement dates yet continue to hold key positions.

Sources suggest this retention may be due to their roles in upcoming 2024 elections and allegations of favoritism within the military.



Typically, GAF officers receive six months' notice before retirement, but this protocol appears to be ignored in these cases.



