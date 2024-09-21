Miners4Bawumia group launched to combat galamsey

Miners pledged their support for Bawumia's campaign

Source: TIG Post

Hon. George Mireku Duker, Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, launched the Miners4Bawumia group in Akwatia, calling for responsible mining and stronger efforts against illegal activities.

He assured miners that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP's 2024 presidential candidate, will protect jobs and strengthen the industry through better regulations.



Duker highlighted plans for a Mineral Development Bank to support responsible mining.

NPP leaders urged miners to ignore opposition promises, while former MP Ama Sey promised job security if Bawumia wins.



Miners pledged their support for his campaign.



