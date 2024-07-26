Mining sector has failed Ghanaians- Bawumia

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia aims to decentralize the mining licensing process

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President and NPP flagbearer for 2024, has criticized Ghana’s mining sector for failing to deliver sufficient benefits despite years of activity.

He proposed major reforms including the establishment of a Mining Development Bank, better resourcing for the Geological Survey Department, and ensuring full Ghanaian ownership for small-scale mining reserves.



Bawumia also suggested creating shared plant pools and decentralizing the mining licensing process to enhance local economic benefits and job creation.

His reforms aim to increase the sector's contribution to Ghana's development and wealth.



