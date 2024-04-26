Minister for Railway Development, John Peter Amewu, mourns the passing of his mother

Gertrude Anani Amewu, affectionately known as “Don’t Worry”

John Peter Amewu, the Minister for Railway Development, has announced the passing of his mother, Mrs. Gertrude Anani Amewu, affectionately known as “Don’t Worry”.

In a statement shared on Facebook, Mr. Amewu described his mother as "the kindest person in the world" and credited her for shaping him into the person he is today.



In his Facebook post, Mr. Amewu wrote: "My lovely mum, Mrs. Gertrude Anani Amewu, also known as ‘Don’t Worry’, sadly passed away a few days ago. She was the kindest person in the world and made me the person I am today."



The Minister and his family are currently taking time to grieve and have requested prayers during this difficult moment.

"We’re taking some time as a family to grieve her loss and we ask for your prayers in this difficult moment. May the Good Lord rest her gentle soul and bless her lineage. Thank you," Mr. Amewu added.



Condolences have begun to pour in for the Minister and his family, with many expressing their sympathy and support during this challenging time.



The passing of Mrs. Gertrude Anani Amewu has deeply touched the hearts of many, and her legacy of kindness and love will be remembered. May her soul rest in peace.