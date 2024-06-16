Minister of Education awarded for transforming education

Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum being presented with the award

Source: GNA

Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister for Education, was honored by ESDEV Foundation Africa and Accra Technical University for his exceptional leadership and transformative impact on Ghana's educational system.

The recognition highlighted his expansion of STEM education, revitalization of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), and comprehensive reforms enhancing curricula, teacher training, and infrastructure.



Dr. Adutwum dedicated the award to Ghanaian students, emphasizing the government's commitment to TVET and STEM education.

The award was presented during the Africa Regional Conference and Exhibition on Education and Skills Development and later officially in his office.



