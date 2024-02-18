Ministerial reshuffle adds zero value to the economy — Franklin Cudjoe

President IMANI-Africa, Franklin Cudjoe

Source: GNA

Mr Franklin Cudjoe, President IMANI-Africa, says President Akufo Addo’s recent ministerial reshuffle adds “zero value” to the economy considering the limited time the new appointees have to serve in the government.

He said the President would have left a legacy if he had reduced the numbers in his government instead of appointing new officials.



Like other social commentators, Mr Cudjoe believed time would have elapsed by the time Parliament was done vetting the new ministers and deputies for them to settle on the job.



“Even if they [the ministers] are competent to do what they have to do, they will rather be distracted because some of these persons are going to run for the next elections so they are already thinking of how they will retain their seats…It would have been wiser to leave the old guards [ministers] to run their thing,” he stated on Saturday in a media discussion.



President Akufo Addo on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, made his first ministerial reshuffle since assuming office in 2017. A total of 13 ministers were replaced while 10 deputies were appointed.



Mr Cudjoe, in his submission, agreed that the President should have restructured his government years ago when there was public demand.



“At this critical juncture what the President should have done is to reduce the number and not necessarily replace them…He should have actually reduced the numbers and probably merge a few ministries as well. That would have been indicative that we are serious and we mean business,” he said.

Speaking about the future endeavours of Finance Minister, Mr Ken Ofori Atta who was replaced, Mr Cudjoe said Mr Ofori Atta was going to assume “a more sumptuous role” than being Minister of Finance.



Mr Cudjoe also asked Presidential candidates to provide further details on the number of ministers they intended to appoint when they assumed office.



He said it was not enough for Dr Bawumia, Mr Mahama and Mr Kyeremateng to put out figures but indicate “what exactly will constitute” the total appointees in their government.



Ahead of election 2024, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia said he would appoint 50 ministers when elected.



Former President Mahama also said he would appoint 60 ministers, while Mr Alan Kyeremateng said he would work with 40 ministers.