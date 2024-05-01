Ministry clarifies protocol for chiefs greeting President Akufo-Addo

The Ministry clarified that the request for chiefs to stand when greeting the President

The Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs in Ghana has issued a statement to clarify the protocol surrounding chiefs standing to greet President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, emphasizing that this practice is rooted in respect for traditional authority and cultural norms, rather than an attempt to undermine the dignity of chiefs.

The statement, signed by Minister Stephen Asamoah Boateng, highlights the importance of showing respect for authority as a fundamental aspect of Ghanaian culture, promoting unity, order, and mutual respect within



communities.



According to the Ministry, the tradition of standing to greet elders, leaders, or persons of authority is deeply ingrained in Ghanaian culture as a sign of deference and reverence.



This gesture is seen as a way to uphold Ghana's cultural values and traditions, demonstrating respect for those in positions of authority.



The Ministry clarified that the request for chiefs to stand when greeting the President at public events is a reaffirmation of these cultural norms and a recognition of their esteemed role in society, rather than a means to diminish their dignity or autonomy.

In the statement, Minister Boateng emphasized that the protocol is intended to honor the position of traditional leaders and showcase Ghana's rich cultural heritage.



He stated, "The call for Chiefs to stand when greeting him at public events is not intended to undermine the dignity or autonomy of traditional leaders. Rather, it is a recognition of their esteemed role in Ghanaian society by embracing the Head of State thereby showing brotherly love, and mutual respect."



The Ministry also addressed misconceptions regarding the President's recent visit to Damongo, clarifying that at no point was the Yagbonwura, the paramount chief of the Gonja traditional area, asked to stand and greet the President during the event.



This clarification aimed to dispel any misunderstandings and ensure that the public is accurately informed about the cultural protocols observed during official engagements.



Furthermore, the statement emphasized President Akufo-Addo's commitment to upholding Ghanaian cultural values and fostering harmonious relations within the nation.

The Ministry urged the public to avoid misleading propaganda and reaffirmed the President's dedication to preserving Ghana's rich heritage.



The Ministry's statement serves as a reminder of the importance of showing respect for authority and cultural traditions as a testament to Ghana's cultural legacy.



Read the Ministry's full statement below:







