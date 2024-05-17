Ministry of Education donates laptops to Armed Forces

This pledge was made earlier in the year during a courtesy visit led by Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum

The Ministry of Education has fulfilled its promise to the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College (GAFCSC) by presenting 20 laptops to the college.

This pledge was made earlier in the year during a courtesy visit led by the Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, and a delegation to the GAFCSC at the Otu Barracks in Teshie.



The visit was in response to an invitation from the college seeking collaboration for the expansion of their academic programmes.



During the presentation ceremony, Dr Adutwum expressed the ministry's recognition of the need for government support to the college, especially after witnessing the work being done there.



He highlighted the importance of the college's courses, which are also open to civilians, and emphasized the government's commitment to supporting the institution.

Dr Adutwum also mentioned ongoing efforts by the ministry to construct community schools across the country, ensuring that taxpayers' money is used effectively.



Brigadier General Barima Brako Owusu, the Chief Staff Officer, Army Headquarters, expressed gratitude for the donation, acknowledging the ministry's support and its impact on alleviating some of the challenges faced by the college.



The presentation of laptops is part of the ministry's broader efforts to enhance education in Ghana and support institutions like the GAFCSC in their educational endeavors.