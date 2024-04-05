Ministry of Education plans to expand smart school initiative to basic schools

Kwasi Kwarteng

The Ministry of Education's Public Relations Officer, Kwasi Kwarteng, has unveiled the government's intention to expand the Smart School initiative to include basic schools, extending beyond Senior High Schools (SHS).

Kwarteng clarified that the Smart Schools project encompasses all levels of education, emphasizing the forthcoming launch of an initiative focused on STEM classrooms in basic schools.



Addressing concerns raised by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Mahama, Kwarteng dismissed assertions that the Smart School project was a ploy to garner votes in the upcoming elections.



He pointed to a newly constructed kindergarten in Kwabenya, equipped with smart facilities, as evidence of the government's commitment to education, despite the students' ineligibility to vote.



Highlighting the need for impartial assessment, Kwarteng urged the public to evaluate government policies based on their long-term impact rather than political affiliations.

Acknowledging the evolving educational landscape globally, Kwarteng emphasized the importance of nurturing students to become critical thinkers and problem-solvers for socioeconomic transformation.



He underscored that the success of government initiatives, such as the digitalization of the port and the widespread adoption of the Ghana Card, does not automatically translate into political support.



Kwarteng called for a nuanced and holistic approach to discussions, urging stakeholders to refrain from politicizing every aspect of governance.