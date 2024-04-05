Ministry of Health announces online application process for health training institutions

Applicants must purchase application codes from any Agricultural Development Bank or GCB

The Ministry of Health has issued guidelines for individuals seeking admission into health training institutions for the 2024/2025 academic year.

The application process is entirely online, and applicants are required to follow specific steps to complete their applications successfully.



To begin the application process, applicants must purchase application codes from any Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) or GCB Bank Plc. (GCB) branches at a cost of Two Hundred Ghana Cedis (GH₵200.00).



These codes will provide them with a unique PIN and Serial Number necessary for accessing the online application form.



Applicants must have a dedicated phone number and a valid personal email address for all application-related correspondence. Additionally, they should provide their residential address and Ghana Post Digital Address when filling out the online application form.



The online application form can be accessed using the PIN code and Serial Number from the purchased voucher at https://healthtraining.gov.gh.

Applicants are advised to carefully fill out all relevant sections of the form following the provided instructions.



Applicants can track the status of their admission process using the PIN and Serial Number. Only those who meet the admission requirements will be invited to attend a competitive interview at the school of their choice.



Applicants needing assistance in filling out the form can visit nearby Health Training Institutions. However, it is crucial to fill out the form correctly, as errors may impact admission chances.



The online admissions portal will be open from April 8, 2024, to May 31, 2024, with purchased vouchers valid until June 5, 2024, if not used.