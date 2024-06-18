News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers

Menu
News
0

Ministry of Health appeals to laboratory workers to call off strike

Bf99c748adec09faf5af6121525dea46 The Ministry assured cooperation and respect for MELPWU's dedication to their members' welfare

Tue, 18 Jun 2024 Source: 3news

The Ministry of Health has urged the Medical Laboratory Professional Workers Union (MELPWU) to reconsider their strike and return to negotiations.

A press release on June 17, 2024, confirmed ongoing discussions involving the Ministries of Health, Finance, Employment, and the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission.

The Ministry emphasized patience as the Government Negotiation Team works to expedite agreements, particularly on Uniform, Special Project, Unsociable, and Communication allowances.

MELPWU members had planned to strike on June 17 to push for approval of their Conditions of Service. The Ministry assured cooperation and respect for MELPWU's dedication to their members' welfare.

Read full article

Source: 3news