Ministry of Local Government joins Zoomlion Ghana to clear waste in Western Region

Zoomlion Ghana

The Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation, and Rural Development, in collaboration with waste management company Zoomlion Ghana, has initiated a project to evacuate mountains of waste in 10 selected municipal, metropolitan, and district assemblies in the Western Region.

The beneficiary districts include Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis, Ahanta West Municipality, Wassa East, Mpohor, Nzema East Municipality, Ellembelle, Amenfi East, Amenfi Central, and Amenfi West.



Residents of the beneficiary communities have described the intervention as timely, especially with the rainy season approaching, as the waste piles had become environmental hazards and health threats.



Some residents mentioned living with the waste mountains for more than 50 to 90 years, unable to go out in the afternoons due to the pungent smell and heavy smoke from the smoldering waste.



Residents attributed the waste accumulation to the behavior of the host communities and a lack of awareness about the health implications. They called on district assemblies to deploy environmental officers to educate the people on the dangers and impact of improper waste disposal on their health.

An engineer and resident of Sekondi-Takoradi highlighted the need for community education on recycling, emphasizing the potential for companies to buy back recyclable materials.



He stressed that uncollected waste posed a threat, especially during the rainy season when it could be washed into the sea.



Officials of Zoomlion expressed their commitment to clearing the waste in the identified communities according to their arrangement with the ministry.



The municipal, metropolitan, and district assemblies, along with Zoomlion, have identified locations for dumping the waste evacuated from the communities.