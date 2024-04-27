Ministry of Works and Housing launches BENCHH 2024 Conference

Prince Hamid Armah, the Chairperson for the Planning Committee

The Ministry of Works and Housing has initiated a national stakeholders’ conference titled “The Built Environment National Conference on Housing and Hydrology (BENCHH 2024)” to gather ideas and insights from the public and key stakeholders on tackling the country's mounting housing deficit and hydrological challenges.

Scheduled for May 27 to 29, 2024, in Accra, the conference aims to address the pressing need for housing solutions in Ghana, where the housing deficit currently stands at 1.8 million units, alongside the escalating cost of housing and annual flooding disasters., Graphic Online reports.



With the theme "Enhancing collaboration to tackle Ghana’s Housing and Hydrology Challenges," the conference seeks to foster a more inclusive and holistic approach to resolving these challenges.



Dr. Prince Hamid Armah, the Chairperson of the Planning Committee and Special Advisor to the sector minister, highlighted the significance of BENCHH 2024 as an opportunity for stakeholders to collaborate and develop sustainable solutions for the Works and Housing sectors.



He emphasized the importance of innovative solutions and collaboration in overcoming these challenges and achieving lasting progress.



The conference will provide a platform for stakeholders to engage with the broader public, particularly those in the built environment sector, to showcase the Ministry's recent achievements and outline its future plans for infrastructure development.

It will also address key sector challenges, including housing deficits, flood management, and infrastructure financing.



Dr. Armah emphasized the Ministry's role in developing sound policies and overseeing their effective implementation to improve the lives of Ghanaians.



He underscored the interconnectedness of the Ministry's efforts with other sectors, driving socio-economic advancement and enhancing citizens' quality of life.



In conclusion, Dr. Armah emphasized the importance of the conference in addressing pressing sector challenges and enhancing collaborative efforts to tackle Ghana’s housing and hydrology challenges, underscoring its significant contribution to national development.