Ministry of education donates furniture to Asuom senior high school

Ministry of education

Asuom Senior High School has received a generous donation of 400 tables and chairs from the Ministry of Education, facilitated by two alumni of the school, Maxwell Atuanor Dwirah and Owusu-Amponsah Williams, both from the 1993 Year Group.

The initiative to secure the furniture was spearheaded by the two former students, who successfully petitioned the Minister for Education, Yaw Osei Adutwum, for support.



The Minister, upon learning about the shortage of essential furniture like tables, chairs, and beds due to the increased enrollment under the free Senior High School program, responded positively to their plea.



In addition to the tables and chairs, the Minister has instructed the logistics department to dispatch 400 beds to the school, addressing another pressing need highlighted by the alumni.

Expressing their gratitude, the two alumni commended the Minister for his swift action in approving their request, emphasizing the positive impact it would have on the school's environment and educational experience.



They also urged fellow alumni of Asuom Senior High School to unite in supporting further improvements, particularly focusing on the renovation of facilities such as the Dining/Assembly Hall and the dormitories.