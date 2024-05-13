Ministry reveals challenges delaying Tema-Mpakadan rail line operations

The project encountered difficulties in the Akosombo area

The Ministry of Railways Development has disclosed the obstacles hindering the commencement of operations for the Tema-Mpakadan rail line, citing challenges faced during the construction phase as the primary cause for delays.

Ing Kwabena Osei Bonsu, a technical advisor at the Ministry, highlighted that the project faced significant setbacks when it reached the Akosombo area, specifically due to concerns about the proximity of the designated route to the hydro dam.



According to Ing Kwabena Osei Bonsu, the project encountered difficulties in the Akosombo area, where the rail line was planned to be only 50 meters from the dam.



In an interview with Citi News, he explained, "We did not want to compromise the integrity of the dam, so we changed the alignment."

This change was necessary to ensure that essential blasting activities for construction did not pose risks to the structural integrity of the Akosombo dam.



Discussing the current status of the project at Mpakadan, Ing Kwabena Osei Bonsu mentioned, "Currently at Mpakadan, what we have is the rear head that has the rail line and several sitings with space for the storage of containers."



He also outlined plans for the project, stating, "The next thing we are going to do on that section is to build a ramp port so that when ships come to deck, we will be able to move the containers."