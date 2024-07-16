Minority Caucus rejects proposed traffic regulation amendments for MPs

The Minority Caucus in Parliament has firmly rejected the proposed amendments to the Road Traffic Regulations, 2012 (LI 2180), which would permit MPs to use sirens and exempt them from speed limits during official duties.

In a statement signed by Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, the caucus expressed solidarity with the public in opposing these amendments and directed the Minister for Transport to withdraw the LI before it becomes law.



The Minority argues that the government should prioritize urgent issues such as the high cost of living, food inflation, unemployment, high fuel prices, cedi depreciation, and the high tax regime that is driving businesses to relocate to neighboring West African countries.

"We have instructed all our Members on the Committee to strongly oppose it at the committee level. We have also directed all 137 NDC Members of Parliament to vote en bloc against the Legislative Instrument when it is brought to the floor. We call on the Minister of Transport to immediately withdraw the said Legislative Instrument before it matures into law after 21 sitting days," the statement added.



