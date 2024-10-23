Minority/Majority fight unnecessary just 2 months to an election – Dr Ampadu

Ampadu emphasized that MPs should focus on maintaining peace

Dr. Christopher Ampadu, a lecturer at Pentecost University, has called on parliamentarians to avoid conflicts over the majority position in Parliament, especially with elections just two months away.

In an interview on Okay FM, he emphasized that MPs should focus on maintaining peace rather than engaging in unnecessary disputes, reminding them that they serve the people, not their own interests.

His comments follow the Supreme Court’s ruling to stay Speaker Alban Bagbin’s decision declaring four parliamentary seats vacant, a decision that has sparked debate, particularly with the opposition NDC challenging the NPP’s majority status.



