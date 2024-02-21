Minority caucus warns against further delays on anti-gay bill approval

Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson and Governs Agbodza

The Minority Caucus in Parliament has issued a stern warning, stating that it will not tolerate any additional attempts to delay the approval of the bill on the promotion of proper human sexual rights and Ghanaian family values, commonly known as the anti-gay bill.

Deputy Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin recently filed a motion demanding a second consideration of the bill, specifically proposing an amendment to replace imprisonment with community service. This move compelled the House to continue amending approximately thirteen clauses in the bill.



In response, Minority Chief Whip Governs Agbodza urged Afenyo-Markin to complete necessary consultations regarding his proposed amendments before Wednesday. Agbodza emphasised that the Minority would not tolerate any actions perceived as delaying the legislative process beyond that date.

“We should also be clear in our minds that we will not unduly always find a reason to postpone the progress of this bill to another day. Because, as we said the other day, everything that he [Afenyo-Markin] has raised in his proposal, he took about an hour here speaking about it, but he keeps giving reasons why we cannot deal with it. So we are giving him ample time to do the consultation because there will be no more filibustering after Wednesday,” warned Agbodza.