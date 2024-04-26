Minority demands release of KPMG audit report on GRA-SML deal

Isaac Adongo

The Minority in Parliament is pressing for the publication of the KPMG audit report on the contract between Strategic Mobilization Ghana Ltd (SML) and the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has acknowledged the necessity of the SML downstream petroleum service but has indicated that the Ministry of Finance (MoF) and GRA need to reevaluate the fee structure.



According to a statement from the Presidency's Director of Communication, Eugene Arhin, President Akufo-Addo received the final audit report from KPMG on March 27, 2024, concerning the GRA-SML transactions. However, the report has not been made public.



Bright Simons, Vice President of IMANI Africa, has urged President Akufo-Addo to disclose KPMG’s findings on the GRA-SML deal.



Joining the call for transparency is the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Minority in Parliament.

Isaac Adongo, the ranking member on the Finance Committee, has questioned the President's decision to withhold the KPMG report.



Adongo emphasized the need for parliamentary scrutiny, invoking Section 33 of the PFM Act, which requires Parliament's authorization for contracts with multi-year obligations.



He stated, "I respectfully request that Parliament be furnished with a copy of the KPMG report to aid the Finance Committee’s investigation. It strikes me as unusual that the report only contains mild suggestions and recommendations despite the abundance of information available to the public regarding the SML arrangement."