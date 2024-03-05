Minority in Parliament calls for probe into GH¢68.5m allegedly spent on WASSCE past questions

The procurement involved obtaining 446,954 WASSCE questions at a unit price of GH¢78.00

The Minority in Parliament is urging a thorough investigation into an alleged expenditure of GH¢68.5 million for photocopying past questions for WASSCE candidates in 2020 and 2021.

The Ministry of Education is said to have incurred GH¢33.6 million in 2020 and over GH¢34 million in 2021 through single-source procurement for this purpose.



Ashaiman Member of Parliament, Ernest Norgbey, addressed the media, deeming the situation as potential corruption and calling for a comprehensive probe by the Special Prosecutor.



Norgbey expressed strong concern, stating, "If this is not corruption, what else will be corruption?" and emphasized the need for accountability.

Minister of Education Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum disclosed in Parliament that the government spent the funds to photocopy past questions for Senior High School (SHS) students, aiding their preparation for the WASSCE.



The procurement, carried out during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, involved obtaining 446,954 WASSCE questions from Messrs Kingdom Books and Stationery at a unit price of GH¢78.00. In 2020, a similar effort involved procuring 568,755 past questions for students amid the pandemic.