Minority slams Akufo-Addo's silence on delay of KPMG report on GRA and SML deal

Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, the Minority Leader

The Minority in Parliament has voiced criticism against President Akufo-Addo over the prolonged delay in addressing the KPMG report concerning the audit of the revenue mobilization contract between the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Ltd (SML).

Despite SML's denial of allegations raised in an investigative piece from December 2023, stating the company was awarded a 5-year contract instead of a 10-year one and refuting claims of receiving $100 million annually from the contract, President Akufo-Addo suspended the deal pending a KPMG probe by January 16, 2024.



However, the initial deadline for the report's release was extended to February 23, 2024.



Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, the Minority Leader, expressed disappointment with the President's prolonged silence on the report for over a month, insinuating a lack of commitment to combating corruption.

"When Parliament initiated an investigation into this matter, the President assumed control and pledged to complete the investigation within two weeks. However, it has now been over a month, in fact, six weeks, and Ghana is still awaiting the report.



"No matter the duration, Parliament remains steadfast in its duty to investigate this questionable SML contract awarded by GRA and the Finance Ministry," he said.