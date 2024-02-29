Minority warns Asenso-Boakye over failure to appear for questioning in Parliament

Francis Asenso-Boakye

The Minority in Parliament has issued a stern warning to Roads and Highways Minister, Francis Asenso-Boakye, expressing dismay at what they perceive as his repeated non-attendance at parliamentary sessions where he is expected to address queries related to his ministry.

The Caucus points out that, on three separate occasions since his nomination to lead the Roads and Highways Ministry, the Minister has failed to attend scheduled parliamentary sessions meant for him to respond to questions.



Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson and Minority Chief Whip Governs Agbodza raise concerns about the Minister's consistent absence and highlight the delegation of Deputy Minister Stephen Jalulah to handle questions on the floor of Parliament.

Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson said, "The former Roads Minister [Kwesi Amoako-Atta] was extremely diligent to this House and appeared religious before this House, and it is not a good start for him to fail to appear before us for the third time to answer his questions, and we will forgive him today."



However, Majority Chief Whip Frank Annoh-Dompreh dismisses the concerns of the minority, stating, "I think our colleagues should not raise the temperature unnecessarily with the greatest of respect because the Whip has indicated and has communicated duly your concerns, but I don’t know if repeating just for emphasis, but the fact must be told. The early weeks that the member was nominated, he came to this House and answered a number of questions."