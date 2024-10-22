Afenyo Markin criticized the Speaker for his approach

Hon. Alexander Afenyo Markin has pointed out that Speaker Alban Bagbin did not refer to the NDC MPs as the majority during his recent ruling that declared four MPs' seats vacant.

This decision briefly gave the NDC a majority status, but the Supreme Court quickly issued a stay of execution, allowing the affected MPs to continue their duties.

Afenyo Markin criticized the Speaker for his approach, highlighting ongoing tensions in the current Parliament, which has been marked by controversy since its inception in January 2021.



