Misplaced Priorities- Haruna Iddrisu’s Motion Draws Fire from Ras Mubarak

Ras Mubarak

Former MP Ras Mubarak has criticized Haruna Iddrisu’s motion to remove four MPs running as independents in the 2024 elections, calling it a waste of time.

Mubarak argues that Parliament should focus on more pressing issues, such as ensuring free and fair elections, tackling road accidents, illegal mining, and environmental problems.



He also questioned why the motion didn’t address President Akufo-Addo's governance failures or hold the Electoral Commission accountable.

Mubarak urged the NDC to focus on winning political power and dealing with urgent national concerns instead of pursuing motions with little impact.



