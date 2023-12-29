Miss Teen Tourism World empowers students with stationery donation drive

Ms Petra Adjei Kumi

Source: Comfort Wiafe, Contributor

Miss Teen Tourism World, Ms Petra Adjei Kumi recently organized a successful donation drive as part of her back-to-school project, providing much-needed stationery to pupils of Richard Akwei Memorial School in Accra.

The initiative, led by the passionate team of Miss Teen Tourism World, aimed to equip students with the essential tools for their educational journey and promote a conducive learning environment.



The donation drive included an impressive array of stationery items, including Exercise books, pens, pencils, erasers, rulers and other goodies.



The atmosphere was filled with joy and excitement as everyone present recognized the impact their contributions would have on the education and future of the recipients.



While speaking to the beneficiaries, Ms Petra encouraged them to stay focused on their education. In other to achieve their dreams and aspirations.



Reflecting on the significance of the donation drive and with a strong commitment to education and community development, Ms Petra Adjei Kumi believes that every student deserves access to quality education, and providing them with the necessary stationery is a step towards achieving that goal.



She went further to express that the donation drive serves as a testament to the power of community engagement and the collective effort to uplift educational opportunities.

She believes the impact of this initiative will extend far beyond the physical supplies, instilling a sense of hope and motivation in the hearts of the students who will benefit from the generous donations.



As the Miss Teen Tourism Queen looks forward to a brighter future, this heartwarming act of kindness reminds us all of the incredible potential we have to make a difference in the lives of others.











