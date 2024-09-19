News

Mistrust & tension engulf Ghana’s military after CDS coup claim

MilitScreenshot 2024 09 19 073550.png The situation has sparked concerns about military mistrust

Thu, 19 Sep 2024 Source: www.theheraldghana.com

There’s rising tension in the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) between Chief Defense Staff Lt Gen Thomas Oppong-Peprah and Deputy Chief of Staff Maj Gen Joseph Aphour.

The conflict escalated after Aphour reported to President Akufo-Addo that Lt Gen Oppong-Peprah was allegedly plotting a coup.

Lt Gen Oppong-Peprah confronted Aphour during a recent briefing, causing chaos and leading to Aphour being silenced.

The situation has sparked concerns about military mistrust and the need for an investigation.

The President is urged to address the allegations properly to restore stability within the GAF.

