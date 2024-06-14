MoH introduces health insurance for short-term foreign visitors from July 1

Starting July 1, 2024, the Ministry of Health will launch a national health insurance policy specifically for foreigners visiting Ghana for short periods.

Initially, this policy will cater to non-resident foreigners staying in Ghana for less than six months within a 12-month period.



The policy, named the “National Non-resident Visitors Health Insurance,” was developed in collaboration with the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) and other partners.



In preparation for the policy's implementation, the Ministry of Health (MOH), NHIA, and the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) held a media engagement to inform key stakeholders.



The policy aligns with the National Health Insurance Act, 2012 (Act 852), which mandates the provision of quality and accessible healthcare for both residents and non-residents in Ghana. It aims to ensure equitable access to health services for all visitors.

The policy comprises six tiers based on the duration of stay and targets foreigners with visas. Provisions are also in place for those requiring visas on arrival to ensure they are included in the scheme.



However, ECOWAS members are currently excluded, as measures are being developed to incorporate them into the scheme in the future.



Health Minister Dr. Agyeman Manu, who launched the policy in February 2024, emphasized the scheme’s importance, stating, “The scheme will be the main vehicle for the delivery of robust healthcare services to non-residents traveling to Ghana.”



He further explained that a “National Non-Resident Visitors Health Insurance Technology Platform (NNRVHITP) will be established to enable non-resident visitors to remotely log into a digital platform and apply accordingly in the comfort of their respective countries without challenges, thereby improving user experience.”



Read full article