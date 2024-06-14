News

MoH introduces health insurance for short-term foreign visitors from July 1

NHIA Disbursed June.png The policy is named the “National Non-resident Visitors Health Insurance”

Fri, 14 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Starting July 1, 2024, the Ministry of Health will launch a national health insurance policy specifically for foreigners visiting Ghana for short periods.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live