MoH to meet leadership of MELPWU for negotiation

Menu ›
News
Wed, 26 Jun 2024 Source: GNA
The Ministry of Health has invited the Medical Laboratory Professional Workers' Union (MELPWU) to a negotiation meeting on June 26, 2024, to resolve outstanding issues.
The National Labour Commission directed the meeting after the union suspended its 5-day nationwide strike.
The union's General Secretary, Dr. Cephas Kofi Akortor, expressed hope for a fruitful negotiation, while the Chairman of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital Chapter confirmed that laboratory facilities are fully operational, with members back at work, serving patients.
Read full article
Source: GNA