MoMo vendor reportedly commits suicide over GHC16K debt

This incident happened in Awutu Bereku in the Central region

A 23-year-old mobile money vendor named Kwabena Gideon from Awutu Bereku in the Central region has reportedly committed suicide under the weight of a 16,000 Ghana cedis debt he owed.

According to GHOne News, Kwabena Gideon suffered a loss of 16,000 Ghana cedis in mobile money transactions over just two weeks.



Sources from the police indicate that the owner of the mobile money business filed an official complaint at the Awutu Bereku Police station two days prior, stating that his employee had mismanaged his GHC16,000. Additionally, the employer noted that the employee had deleted all his social media pictures, turned off his mobile phone, and another phone used for MOMO transactions.



During an interview with GHOne News, a neighbor named Faustina Asare disclosed that Kwabena Gideon succumbed to the pressure of his debt, ultimately leading to his decision to end his life.



She mentioned seeing him quietly standing behind an unfinished building on Saturday morning, February 24, 2024. However, she didn’t engage him in conversation. An hour later, she heard cries from neighbors, prompting her to rush over and find Kwabena Gideon’s lifeless body at the same location.



Kwabena Gideon, who was married and had a one-year-old son, allegedly passed away 20 minutes after ingesting poison. Eyewitnesses reported finding a bottle of poison beside him.

The body of the deceased was transported to the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital for autopsy and preservation.



The police have initiated an investigation into the suspected suicide.



Expressing his sorrow over the incident, the Adontenhene of the Awutu Traditional Council, Nai Ncharkey Okai VII, urged Ghanaians not to resort to suicide when faced with life’s challenges.



He emphasized the importance of seeking support from relatives and trusted friends during difficult times, advocating for a community where people support one another through hardships.