News
Monkeypox: GHS advises public to abstain from kissing and having sex

GHSScreenshot 2024 10 04 155142.png Dr. Franklin Asiedu-Bekoe emphasized the importance of avoiding close contact

Fri, 4 Oct 2024 Source: otecfmghana.com

The Ghana Health Services (GHS) has warned the public to avoid kissing and sexual contact with monkeypox patients to prevent the spread of the disease.

This advice follows a reported case in the Bia West District, with 230 suspected cases identified in 88 districts.

GHS encourages vigilance and prompt medical attention for those exhibiting symptoms like rashes and fever.

Dr. Franklin Asiedu-Bekoe emphasized the importance of avoiding close contact with suspected patients and their belongings to reduce transmission risks.

Monkeypox can cause painful rashes and other severe symptoms, though most recover fully.

