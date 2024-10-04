Monkeypox: GHS advises public to abstain from kissing and having sex

Dr. Franklin Asiedu-Bekoe emphasized the importance of avoiding close contact

The Ghana Health Services (GHS) has warned the public to avoid kissing and sexual contact with monkeypox patients to prevent the spread of the disease.

This advice follows a reported case in the Bia West District, with 230 suspected cases identified in 88 districts.



GHS encourages vigilance and prompt medical attention for those exhibiting symptoms like rashes and fever.

Dr. Franklin Asiedu-Bekoe emphasized the importance of avoiding close contact with suspected patients and their belongings to reduce transmission risks.



Monkeypox can cause painful rashes and other severe symptoms, though most recover fully.



