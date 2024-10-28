Moral decadence is root cause of many of Ghana’s current challenges – Catholic Bishop

Most Reverend Joseph Kwaku Afrifah-Agyekum

Source: 3news

Most Reverend Joseph Kwaku Afrifah-Agyekum, Vice President of RECOWA and Bishop of Koforidua, has linked Ghana’s struggles, such as illegal mining (galamsey) and the debate on LGBTQ rights, to moral decay.

Speaking at the Catholic University of Ghana’s graduation and matriculation ceremony, he warned against normalizing behaviors that conflict with traditional values, urging graduates to uphold cultural and religious beliefs.

CUG Vice Chancellor, Professor Daniels Obeng-Ofori, echoed the call for graduates to lead responsibly and avoid social vices, while Best Graduating Student Belinda Bawa encouraged her peers to strive for excellence and integrity.



Read full article