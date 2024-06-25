More Trouble For ‘Junketing Clerk’: As Parliamentary Staff Demands Lists, Expenses On All Foreign Trips By Cyril Kwabena Oteng Nsiah

Cyril Kwabena Oteng Nsiah

A concerned Ghanaian, Kofi Boadu, has petitioned the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, seeking information on the frequent foreign travels of the Clerk to Parliament, Cyril Kwabena Oteng Nsiah.

Boadu is requesting a comprehensive list of the Clerk's travels from 2021, the purpose of each trip, and the total expenses incurred by the Office of Parliament.

This comes after staff of the Parliamentary Service accused the Clerk of junketing and taking fat per diems while they have not been paid their per diem for a workshop attended three months ago.



Read full article