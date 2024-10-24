News

Mother allegedly sells 2-week-old baby for GHC300 at Sekondi

BabyScreenshot 2024 10 24 183702.png Mena initially claimed a nurse helped her find a buyer

Thu, 24 Oct 2024 Source: 3news

A 35-year-old mother, Mena Efua, is accused of selling her two-week-old baby for GHC300 in Nkotompo, Sekondi-Takoradi.

Her sister, Maame Esi, revealed that Mena admitted to handing over the baby to an unknown person but refused to disclose their identity.

Mena initially claimed a nurse helped her find a buyer, but she has been uncooperative in locating the child, who is believed to be in Accra.

Police, through the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU), have launched an investigation into the case.

Source: 3news