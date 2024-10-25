News

Mother allegedly sells 2-week-old baby for GHC300 at Sekondi

Screen Shot 2024 10 24 At 12.png The case was initially reported at the Sekondi Police Station where it was referred to DOVVSU

Fri, 25 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

A 35-year-old mother, Mena Efua, is alleged to have sold her two-week-old baby for GHC300 at Nkotompo, a community in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis of the Western Region.

