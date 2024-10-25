Mother allegedly sells 2-week-old baby for GHC300 at Sekondi

A 35-year-old mother, Mena Efua, is alleged to have sold her two-week-old baby for GHC300 at Nkotompo, a community in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis of the Western Region.

Sister of the suspect Maame Esi who confirmed the story to Nhyiraba Paa Kwesi Simpson, the host of Connect FM’s Omanbapa Morning Show indicated that she aided her sister in delivery last week Monday but the baby suddenly disappeared.



“I assisted her to deliver last week Monday at home. After a week, the baby is nowhere to be found. I interrogated her and she confessed to giving the baby to an unnamed person for GHC300, but has refused to disclose the identity of the person.”



She adds that her sister initially admitted to handing over the baby to a nurse who promised to get her a buyer, but has also refused to name the said nurse.



“Initially she said she handed over the baby to a nurse who promised to sell the baby for her, but she has refused to name her. She is now telling us the baby is currently in Accra but can’t lead us to the exact place. We are currently looking for help to find the whereabouts of the baby”, she added.

According to the elder sister, the whereabouts of the baby have since not been known almost three weeks after delivery.



Information available to Connect FM indicates that Mena Efua handed the baby to someone who promised to get her a buyer. However, the person only returned with GHC300 after trading the baby.



The case was initially reported at the Sekondi Police Station where it was referred to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU)



Further checks at the Regional DOVVSU office by the Connect FM Morning Show team indicate police have started their investigations into the case.



Read full article