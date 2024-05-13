Mother’s Day: I’ll create a future where every mother, their children can succeed – Mahama

John Dramani Mahama

The flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has assured Ghanaian women that he is determined to create a future where Ghanaian women and their children can succeed.

In his Mother’s Day message to Ghanaian women, Mr. Mahama stated that he recognizes the sacrifices and dedication of Ghanaian women.



Below is the full statement



Happy Mother’s Day!

Today, we celebrate and honour the incredible impact our mothers have on our society. Your strength, wisdom, and resilience are the foundation of our communities.



Today is a special day for all women, and on my part I want to reaffirm my commitment to building a Ghana that works for all generations. A Ghana where mothers can raise their children in safety and security, where they have access to quality healthcare, education, and economic opportunities.



I recognize the sacrifices and dedication of our mothers, and I am determined to create a future where every mother and her children can thrive.



Thank you for your love, care, and unwavering support. Happy Mother’s Day to all Ghanaian women. May your day be filled with love and joy.



John Mahama