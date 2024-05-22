Mother, two daughters brutally murdered at Kasoa

The perpetrator of the crime is still at large

A tragic incident has shaken the Net Link Estate community in Kasoa, Central Region, as a mother and her two daughters were discovered brutally murdered in their home.

Alberta Armah Hagan, a middle-aged woman, and her daughters were found with multiple stab wounds, leaving the neighborhood in disbelief and sorrow.



Tragically, two of Alberta's other children, aged 9 months and 6 years, also suffered severe injuries in the attack.



The 6-year-old boy is currently in critical condition under police protection at the hospital, battling for his life, while the 9-month-old is receiving medical treatment.

The motive behind the vicious assault remains unclear, and the perpetrator is still at large.



The police have launched an investigation to uncover the truth behind this heinous attack and bring the perpetrators to justice.