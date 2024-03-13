Movement for Change endorses Alan Kyerematen for presidency in 2024 elections

Alan John Kyerematen

Courage Nobi, the Director of Communications for the Movement for Change (MFC), has thrown his support behind Alan Kyerematen as the ideal presidential candidate for the upcoming 2024 general elections.

Nobi contends that Kyerematen is poised to bring about significant transformations for the nation, citing his integrity as a key factor in his endorsement.



Speaking to JoyNews on March 12, Nobi remarked, "We are at a juncture in our democratic journey where Ghanaians are yearning for change."



Nobi emphasized that Ghanaians are seeking a candidate with a proven track record of honesty and integrity in public service.

He lauded the strength of the Alan Movement, noting, "Some doubted its sustainability, thinking it wouldn't last two weeks, but here we are after six months."



"We witnessed the enthusiasm of Ghanaians in the Volta Region just yesterday, reflecting their trust in a third force and a leader they can rely on," Nobi added.



He stressed that the movement's primary objective is transformation, underscoring Kyerematen's commitment to fostering prosperity in Ghana.