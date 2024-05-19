Moving SUV catches fire on Adum STC Road

Eyewitnesses reported seeing smoke and flames coming from the SUV

A fire broke out in a moving private car along the Adum STC stretch in the Ashanti Region, causing significant damage to the vehicle.

The unregistered SUV, suspected to have overheated, caught fire from the front, leading to a dramatic scene on the road.



According to Adomonline reports, Eyewitnesses reported seeing smoke and flames coming from the SUV, which prompted immediate calls to emergency services.



The swift response from the KMA Fire Service was crucial in managing the situation and preventing further damage.

Despite the firefighters' efforts, the front of the vehicle was completely burnt, leaving the SUV severely damaged. The fire service personnel worked quickly to extinguish the flames and secure the area, ensuring no injuries were reported.



Following the incident, fire service personnel advised vehicle owners to regularly check and maintain their vehicles to prevent similar occurrences. Regular maintenance is essential to ensure vehicles are in good working condition and to avoid potential hazards.