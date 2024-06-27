Mr Logic allegedly defraud US citizen off US$21,000

The prosecution was ordered to file all disclosures by July 24, 2024

Source: The Chronicle

Ghanaian musician Christopher Nelson, known as Mr. Logic, is facing charges at the Dansoman Circuit Court for allegedly defrauding an American citizen and his family of US$21,000 and GH¢48,000.08 under the pretense of securing them residency permits.

Pleading not guilty, Mr. Logic was granted bail of GH¢400,000 with conditions including depositing his passport and reporting weekly to the police.



The prosecution was ordered to file all disclosures by July 24, 2024.

The case stems from Mr. Logic allegedly promising residency permits to Khori Edward Lewis, an American musician, and collecting substantial sums without delivering the promised permits.



Read full article