Multiple claims on Nana Asante Bediatuo’s health

Nana Bediatuo Asante

Reports about the health of Nana Bediatuo Asante, Executive Secretary to President Akufo-Addo, have sparked widespread speculation.

Rumors claimed he underwent brain surgery after suffering a massive stroke in the US, leading to confusion and false reports of his death.



It’s said he was treated in New York after his health reportedly declined while accompanying the President at the UN General Assembly.

Efforts to confirm his condition from the Presidency have been unsuccessful, fueling more speculation on social media.



It remains unclear if an official statement will be issued to clarify the situation.



