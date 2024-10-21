Muslim congregants flee, as bees invade Sunyani Central Mosque

Locals expressed shock, noting this was the first such incident at the mosque

Source: GNA

A swarm of bees disrupted Islamic prayers at the Sunyani Central Mosque on Friday, October 18, 2024, causing chaos among hundreds of congregants.

The incident occurred around 1:20 PM as worshippers fled the mosque, covering their faces to escape the bees.



Quick action from personnel of the Bono Regional Command of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) and the Ghana Ambulance Service helped manage the situation.



Some congregants, particularly the elderly and women, were affected by the bees, and even some fire personnel were stung.

Fortunately, all victims received medical attention.



