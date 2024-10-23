Mussa Dankwa is a kindergarten researcher, ignore his polls – Ofosu Nkansah to Ghanaians

Kofi Ofosu Nkansah

Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, CEO of the National Entrepreneurship & Innovation Programme (NEIP), has dismissed recent polls by Global InfoAnalytics, which show former President John Mahama leading the 2024 presidential race.

Nkansah criticized the poll’s methodology, claiming it doesn't account for the broader voter population or geographical diversity, making the results unreliable.



The poll indicated Mahama at 51.1% and Vice President Bawumia at 37.3%.

Nkansah urged Ghanaians to ignore these polls, citing past inaccuracies in similar predictions by Mussa Dankwa, the poll's leader, and called them misleading.



