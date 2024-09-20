My Uncle is in a coma over my disqualification – Bernard Mornah

Mornah has referred the issue to his lawyers

Bernard Mornah, the flagbearer of the People's National Convention (PNC), has revealed that his disqualification from the presidential race caused his uncle to fall into a coma.

Mornah, speaking to Peace FM, expressed concern that his uncle, who received the news on September 20, 2024, might still be unwell.



He blamed Electoral Commission Chairperson Jean Mensa for unfairly disqualifying him, despite making corrections to his nomination forms.

Mornah has referred the issue to his lawyers and remains hopeful about being reinstated on the 2024 ballot.



