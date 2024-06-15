My focus is to develop Atiwa West Constituency – Korkor Asante pledges

At a recent three-day skills training program, she emphasized nurturing youth talents

NPP parliamentary candidate for Atiwa West, Lawyer Korkor Asante, has pledged to address both infrastructural and social needs while revitalizing economic prospects through apprenticeship and entrepreneurial skills development.

At a recent three-day skills training program, she emphasized nurturing youth talents and equipping them with employable skills to ensure economic self-reliance.



Additionally, she plans to organize training for farmers on regenerative agriculture. Lawyer Asante has also renewed National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) registrations for over 2,500 constituents, highlighting her commitment to their well-being.

She urged support for her candidacy and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the upcoming elections.



