My focus is to retrieve stolen monies, not vindictiveness – Mahama

Former President John Mahama, the NDC's flagbearer, has pledged to ensure fair trials under a future NDC government.

He emphasized his "Operation-Retrieve-All-Loot" initiative aims to recover stolen state funds for development, not to target political opponents.



Responding to concerns about the judiciary under the current administration, Mahama assured that judges have security of tenure and shouldn't fear political interference.

He encouraged judges to prioritize their duty to the law and the people of Ghana over loyalty to any appointing authority, emphasizing the importance of acting based on their conscience to avoid wrongful convictions.



