My government will allow anti-graft agencies to deal with corrupt officials – Mahama

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has indicated that under his watch as President from 2025, his government will give anti-corruption agencies unfettered space to deal with anybody who engages in corruption.

The Former President delivering his New Year message to Ghanaians on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 said his administration will also prosecute appointees of President Akufo-Addo who have abused the public trust.



“We will hold into account members of this administration who have abused the public trust by misconducting themselves in office. But more importantly, we will also allow unfettered space for the anti-corruption agencies to deal with anybody who abuses the public trust under my administration."



‘By strengthening anti-corruption measure, good governance and upholding the rule of law we shall create a more fairer and more equitable society where everyone can thrive. We will reduce the size of government in our bid to cut down on expenditure.”



Mr Mahama also promised that members of his government will also make sacrifices when there’s the need to ensure the country is put back on the right track.

“We will combine Ministries and remove government agencies that are duplicating each other. In other words, we in government will also tighten our belts even as we call on our people to make whatever sacrifices are necessary for our national revival.



“As we look forward to the year ahead I want to assure you the people of Ghana that I am fully committed on behalf of Ghana’s most development oriented political party the NDC to deliver on these promises that I have made.”



