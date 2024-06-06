My government will pay living allowances to paramount chiefs, queen mothers, says Bawumia

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia greeting chiefs on his tour

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP's presidential candidate, has promised to pay living allowances to paramount chiefs and queen mothers if elected.

He believes this will enable them to perform their responsibilities effectively. Currently, paramount chiefs receive GHC1,001,000 monthly, which is insufficient.



Bawumia also pledged to codify lines of succession, empower Judiciary Councils, and amend the Chieftaincy Act to give chiefs more powers to enforce discipline and resolve disputes.

This, he hopes, will reduce court backlogs and promote effective chieftaincy institution performance.



Read full article