My government will work with Organised Labour to review public sector pay structure—Dr Bawumia

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Dr. Anthony Yaw Baah

Source: GNA

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President and Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, has assured Organised Labour of his commitment to reviewing the public sector pay structure for equity and fairness.

He promised collaborative efforts to address salary disparities and restructure the governance of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), ensuring contributors have a significant say in fund usage.

Addressing queries from the Forum representing 90% of public sector workers, Dr. Bawumia highlighted his administration's plans to use digital systems to combat corruption and involve the private sector in public services to create fiscal space for improved worker conditions.



