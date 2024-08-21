My govt is committed to enhancing the welfare of workers and pensioners – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Source: 3news

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has highlighted his government's efforts to work with Organized Labour to resolve industrial disputes over the past seven years, promoting a stable environment for economic growth.

Speaking at the 12th Quadrennial Delegates Congress of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), he emphasized initiatives like the Ghana Jobs and Skills Project and the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), which have created over 700,000 jobs since 2017.

He also noted significant improvements in the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) scheme, including a 25% increase in pensions in 2023.



Read full article